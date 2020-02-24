It has been two years since the demise of Sridevi, but people have not forgotten him even today. The iconic actress, who was not around to see her elder daughter's Bollywood debut, is dearly missed by her family and fans.

On her death anniversary, her dear daughter Janavi Kapoor has revealed through a post how much she misses her mother. Janavi shared a black and white throwback picture of herself with her mommy dearest on her Instagram account, in which she is hugging Sridevi and lying down.

This photo is from Jahnavi's childhood days. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote, 'I miss you every day'.

