Janhvi Kapoor shares pictures from Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 05 Mar 2020 09:46:58 IST

The second death anniversary (barsi) of legendary actress Sridevi falls Yesterday according to the Hindu calendar. There was a small pooja in the morning at her Mylapore home, in her remembrance.

Boney Kapoor along with Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi’s family members were present. Ajith who started in Tamil remake of Pink, Nerkonda Paarvai and now doing the second Tamil film called Valimai produced by Boney Kapoor was also present.

Janhvi posted a few pictures on Instagram with a caption “Wish you were here”. Janhvi looked gorgeous in golden and pink South Indian attire.

Check out the photos below:

South superstar Thala Ajith also attended the prayer meet in Chennai.

Wish u were here

In these pictures, Janhvi Kapoor was seen sporting a traditional South Indian outfit. Take a look at some of these pictures from Sridevi’s prayer meet here.

