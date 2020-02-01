  1. Home
Janhvi Kapoor giving us desi vibes

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 01 Feb 2020

Bollywood pretty actress Janhvi Kapoor who made a remarkable debut with a strong yet bubbly character in Dhadak. She has done very good acting in this movie. She is currently busy with her upcoming movie Dostana 2. In this movie, she will be working with Kartik Aaryan.

Dostana 2 will bring Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor together for the first time. Janhvi Kapoor remains very active on her Instagram. Jahnvi’s fashion choices are always appreciated, be it her traditional looks or her chic western outfits.

She recently took to her Instagram handle to share some stunning pictures of herself in a ravishing saree. Janhvi killed it in a saree with her killer looks and unbeatable charm.

Check out the Janhvi Kapoor's saree photos below:

Janhvi Kapoor looks mesmerizing in red saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks no less than a diva in this pink saree

Janhvi Kapoor looks hot in Pink Saree

Stunning Hot Jhanvi Kapoor in Red Saree

Janhvi Kapoor in this blue saree will remind you of her mom

