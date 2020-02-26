Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is currently busy with her upcoming movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. In 2020, she appeared in Netflix's web series 'Ghost Stories'.

Apart from this, not one but three big films are going to be released this year. Janhvi is preparing herself for these upcoming projects.

Yesterday Janhvi has shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen doing Kathak with her dance trainer. You will not be able to remove the sight of the beauty with which Janhvi is doing Kathak.

In the video that the actress has shared, she is dancing to Waheeda Rehman's song 'Piya Tosse Naina Lage Re'. While sharing the video, Janhvi has also written a funny caption. Actress wrote, "When u lose balance so u have to improv an overdramatic end".

She has also been praised by star Rajkumar Rao on the actress's video. Rajkumar commented on Janhvi's video and wrote, 'Wow very beautiful Jahnavi'.

This year Janhvi's three big films 'Gunjan Saxena: Kargil Girl', 'Ruhi Aafjana' with Rajkumar Rao and 'Dostana 2' with Kartik Aaryan are going to come out.

Check out the Janhvi Kapoor's dance video below: