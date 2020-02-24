Janhvi on Sridevi's 2nd death anniversary: Miss you everyday

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Feb 2020 12:52:54 IST

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) On the second death anniversary of late veteran star Sridevi, her actress-daughter Janhvi Kapoor said that she misses her mother everyday.

Janhvi on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white photograph of herself along with Sridevi. In the image, Sridevi is seen giving a hug to Janhvi, who is lying down on a sofa. The two can be seen smiling towards the camera.

"Miss you everyday," Janhvi captioned the image, which currently has over 5,48,206 likes.

Sridevi, Bollywood's first female superstar, died aged 54 on February 24, 2018, by accidentally drowning in a bath tub in a Dubai hotel, leaving the film industry, her family and legions of fans in a state of shock.

The "Chandni" star was in Dubai for a family wedding.

Sridevi began her career at the age of four in the devotional film "Thunaivan". She worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi movies.

For her great contribution to the country's art and cinema, she was honoured with the National Award and Padma Shri.

--IANS

dc/kr

