  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Coronavirus: Jared Leto shares heartfelt message to his fans

Coronavirus: Jared Leto shares heartfelt message to his fans

Coronavirus: Jared Leto shares heartfelt message to his fans (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Mar 2020 13:55:05 IST

Hollywood star Jared Leto was on a silent meditation retreat and totally missed out on the coronavirus pandemic news.

Leto tweeted early Tuesday that "12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication, etc," he wrote. "We had no idea what was happening outside the facility," reports cnn.com.

Also Read: Tom Hanks has a 'good news' & a 'bad news' for fans

The actor is known for marching to the beat of his own drum and told his followers he "Walked out yesterday into a very different world."

"One that's been changed forever. Mind blowing -- to say the least. I'm getting messages from friends and family all around the globe and catching up on what's going on."

The star had a message for us all as he continues to catch up.

"Hope you and yours are ok. Sending positive energy to all. Stay inside. Stay safe."

Leto was scheduled to be next seen in his starring role in the film "Morbius."

Related Topics

NewsKaty Perry scores major win in 'Dark Horse' copyright dispute

Katy Perry scores major win in 'Dark Horse' copyright dispute

NewsCoronavirus effect: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's speical episode to educate the public on basic hygiene

Coronavirus effect: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's speical episode to educate the public on basic hygiene

NewsAnanya Pandey reveals her biggest competition in Bollywood

Ananya Pandey reveals her biggest competition in Bollywood

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Hanks has a 'good news' & a 'bad news' for fans

Covid-19 scare: Tom Hanks has a 'good news' & a 'bad news' for fans

NewsVanessa Hudgens surprises fans with TikTok debut

Vanessa Hudgens surprises fans with TikTok debut

NewsCoronavirus: Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus rekindle friendship on new quarantine talk show

Coronavirus: Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus rekindle friendship on new quarantine talk show

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)

Song Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)

FeatureCovid-19 Lockdown: Comedy series to save you from boredom while you're stuck at home

Covid-19 Lockdown: Comedy series to save you from boredom while you're stuck at home

NewsThis is how Deepika Padukone is being 'productive' again

This is how Deepika Padukone is being 'productive' again