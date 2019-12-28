Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin fame actress Mona Singh is married to an Indian boyfriend. Mona has kept her marriage very secret. Actually, she did not want to make much noise about her marriage.

This was the reason why Mona did not let any information about her marriage come out in the media. In these rituals of her marriage, Mona's bridal look is very much inspired by Priyanka Chopra. From Mona's dress to her jewelery, it looks like Priyanka Chopra's bridal look.

Mona’s close friend Gaurav Gera shared her first picture of her wedding on his Instagram story. We can see the ‘Kawach’ actress dressed a bride in the photo. Check it out! She did a couple of web series post that and hasn’t signed any TV shows yet.

We would love to see her back on television soon in a new, challenging role.

Check out these inside videos and pictures below:

Mona Singh ties the knot with banker Shyam

Mona Singh dance her heart out in red lehenga