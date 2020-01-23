  1. Home
Jassie Gill, B Praak to be part of Punjabi music fest (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 23 Jan 2020 17:44:50 IST

Pune is all set to witness a high dose of Punjabi music, with popular Punjabi singers like B Praak, Jassie Gill, Jazzy B and Parmish Varma scheduled to perform at a live concert named "Crossblade" in the city.

Babbal Rai, Dhwani Bhanushali, Shirley Setia, Manj Musik, Millind Gaba and Akhil sachdeva will also performe at "Crossblade", which will be held from February 29 to March 1.

"Punjabi music is taking the entire world by storm. We have a great line-up of Punjabi artistes who are all set to groove the audiences, and this time we have more then 40 artists who are best in the industry. We promise to give not only the best in Punjabi music but also an experience of a lifetime," said Nikhil Dwivedi, founder, EYP Creations, which organises the fest.

The festival is presented by Gaana.

