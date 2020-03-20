The heart-captivating actress Alya F is currently rejoicing the success of her film "Jawaani Jaaneman". The actress grabbed the limelight in just her debut film recently which hit the screens on 31st January 2020 where she shared the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Alaya F had an unconventional role in her debut film which many women would have hesitated to take, yet she completely aced the role and set a benchmark which will inspire other women making a career for themselves in the Indian film Industry.



Recently the actress told us how acting made a huge impact on her. She said “I was told to work hard and not worry about results. More importantly, I was told to be nice to everyone. I’ve always been vocal with my words and emotions and choices. Now, as an actor, I realize every emotion I needed to experience, I have been allowed to express.”



The actress when challenged loves to prove herself. She is known to have raging hot passion and blazing dedication that helps her to constantly make the fire of her acting grow bigger and stronger. Which is ironic as her acting much like water takes the shape of the role she is supposed to perform in.



Up next will be Puja Entertainment's second film starring the actress where more details are yet to be announced.