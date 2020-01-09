  1. Home
Shweta Ghadashi By Shweta Ghadashi | 09 Jan 2020 17:46:56 IST

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman has been dropped and the film promises to be a laughter riot.

Saif looks incredible in his young avatar and Tabu charms with her hippie gang. Pooje Bedi’s daughter Alaya, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, is like a breath of fresh air.

Also Read: 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer: Saif Ali Khan and Tabu play the 'confused' parents

The film has been helmed by Nitin Kakkar and will release on January 31 2020. Dialogues like "Family naa Aadmi ko Chomu bana deti hai. and many more funny dialogues from the trailer. We have a list of Dialgoues. Check out below:

"Pammi ka beta Gay hai…"

"No Maa I am not Gay agar hota bhi toh kya problem hai"

"Family naa Aadmi ko Chomu bana deti hai"

"Sher hoon main Sher…aur Sher tab tak raja hota hai..jab tak akela rehta hai"

"Main aur mera Swag"

"Aap kuch karte bhi ho? yaa sirf dress up hoke party"

"Bahut busy aadmi hoon main"

"Are you sure yeh negative insaan tumhaara baap hai?

"Are you sure yeh hippe tumhari maa hai?

"Yeh meri beti hai main iska baap hoon ..iske pet mein iske boyfriend ka bachcha hai .. dimpy iska chacha lagta hai..aap iske dada dadi lagte ho aur ab par dada dadi banne wale ho"

"I hate phone calls"

