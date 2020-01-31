JAWAANI JAANEMAN movie review is here. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie stars Saif Ali Khan and is the debut of Alaya Furniturewala daughter of Pooja Bedi. The movie has Tabu in a special appearance. The movie releases today - 31 January 2020. So how loving is this Jawaani Jaaneman’s?!!. Let’s find out in the movie review of JAWAANI JAANEMAN.

Immediate reaction when the end credit rolls

You heart will go ole, ole for Saif Ali Khan and Alaya Furniturewala ( the most confident debut seen in recent years) in this charmingly cool, poignantly emotional family drama for all ages.

The Story of JAWAANI JAANEMAN

An ultra cool Jazz urf Jassi (Saif Ali Khan) is enjoying his freedom tune 24x7. The real estate broker in London is a party animal and is least bothered that he has crossed 40. One day during his routine escapades at his friend Rocky (Chunky Pandey) pub, he meets a sweet Tia (Alaya F) who is half his age. He brings her home but the girl drops a missile that shatters his freedom, destroys Jazz’s ‘boyhood’ shell and reminds him of his past Ananya ( Tabu) that is ‘bigger’ than his future. The revelation (which I won,t reveal) works as a coming of age for both Jazz and Tiya in this cool, quirky and emotional family entertainer.

JAWAANI JAANEMAN movie review

When it comes to the cool suave urban desi, Saif Ali Khan is the best bet. We know it but here as Jazz urf Jassi, Saif is on a song right from the word go. Playing the middle age who is uncomfortable in accepting his age and maintains the cool happening dude vibe.

Tight black T-shirts with rock band logos, glasses, Saif is suave and infectious who keeps repeating the line that ‘a lion remains a lion only if he hunts alone’, with an echo. He struggles to remember the name of the women he slept and feels no harm in taking the pride as the 40+ single ready to mingle at the drop of a hat. This charming but flawed Jazz is played to perfection by Saif Ali Khan.

National award winner Nitin Kakkar (FILMISTAAN) who also made the poetic NOTEBOOK and the feel good MITRON gets his most mainstream picture in JAWAANI JAANEMAN which is more than a glorified sitcom, it deftly dramatizes our conflicting desires for individuality and has its smart quirks about a dysfunctional family, many from the metros/urban will feel to have traveled the same road before. The humour, drama is fitted with a safety-cap of feel good reassurance.

The writing by Hussain Dalal and dialogues by Abbas Dalal are witty with some pretty surprises coming at regular intervals. The characterizations are nicely structured.

Alaya Furniturewala or say Alaya F is the most confident debut seen in Bollywood in recent years. She matches up to Saif’s charisma with sheer confidence and remarkable ease. Alaya has the spark, the spontaneity and the rare naturalness in her performance.

Tabu as the hippie Ananya is class and her scenes with Saif are amusing.

Kubbra Sait as Rhea Saif’s friends is marvelous and has a strong role. Chunky Pandey as Rocky is fantastic. Kumud Mishra as Saif’s brother is fine. It’s great to see the veteran Farida Jalal as Jazz's mother and she is wonderful. Kiku Sharda as the doctor is hilarious. Rameet Sandhu as Tanvi has her moments. Finally Kamlesh Gill as the old landlady deserves special mention.

Final words

JAWAANI JAANEMAN is charmingly cool & poignantly emotional family entertainer, it has a winning spirit that celebrates the swag of Saif Ali Khan and while doing so introduces a sweet charmer in Alaya F. Do watch this JAWAANI with your JAANEMAN.

Rating 4/5