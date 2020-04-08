  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jay Bhanushali gets emotional as daughter calls him 'papa'

Jay Bhanushali gets emotional as daughter calls him 'papa'

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 08 Apr 2020 21:09:38 IST

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) It was an emotional moment for actor Jay Bhanushali when he heard his little daughter says "papa" for the first time.

Taking to his Instagram account, Jay posted a video in which his daughter Tara is seen saying, "papa" several times.

"She finally called me PAPA love you my princess love @taramahhi was waiting for this for a very long time," he wrote.

Jay and his wife Mahi Vij welcomed Tara in August, 2019. They are already parents to two children, whom they had adopted.

"First thing is I get up, see my daughter's face, be with her for some time, then I go and work out and I make my other two kids study with me. I teach them and help them complete their homework, then we watch a couple of cartoons where they learn phonics. I am getting trained to be a pro father," he said.

--IANS

sim/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

NewsHere's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

Here's why Rita Wilson fell in love with Tom Hanks

NewsLizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

Lizzo surprises fans with an Adele remix of 'Good as Hell'

NewsPaul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

Paul Walker's daughter shares rare footage of her late father

NewsMasakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

Masakali 2.0: Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's sizzling chemistry is a must watch

NewsCovid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Covid-19: Mariah Carey, Sam Smith come out in support of healthcare workers

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

Song Lyrics of 'Faded' by Alan Walker

NewsDebina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India

Debina Bonnerjee Bring The Newest Instagram Challenge To India