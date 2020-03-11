Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter joined her famous dad at the Staples Centre on Sunday night.

On Sunday while Beyonce stayed chose to stay home to take care of her twins Sir and Rumi, Jay-Z took their 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy for a special evening out.

Blue Ivy accompanied her father Jay-Z to watch Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Centre after which the pair went to congratulate basketball player LeBron James on his team's win.

Blue Ivy was so starstruck after meeting LeBron James for the first time, that she felt shy and asked her dad to provide a little encouragement before she asked him for his autograph after the game.

In an adorable video shared by ESPN on Twitter, the little girl was given some words of encouragement by her dad after feeling shy approaching LeBron for an autographed basketball.

"I can't do it. If you want it, you gotta tell him. You almost got it out. Yeah, just do it.," the rapper said to his daughter in the footage.

Noticing the eight-year-old was a little nervous, James said: "You want a ball from me? Okay, I got you."

Blue nodded her head, and James promised her that she would receive the ball by the time she had finished school on Monday. "By the time you get out of school on Monday, you'll have it," James said.