Jeetendra's '3am friend' calls actor an 'unbelievable support system'

Glamsham Editorial | 07 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Bollywood's dance icon Jeetendra turned 78 today and his close friend, veteran producer Anand Pandit, fondly recalls how the actor's life lessons and advice helped him survive in the industry. He also terms Jeetendra as his "3am friend".

Talking about Jeetendra, the man who earned the sobriquet of 'Jumping Jack' for his energetic dancing, Pandit said: "Twenty-five years ago, I landed in Mumbai with an empty wallet and a heart full of dreams. I was a nobody. That is when Jeetuji came into my life. His life lessons, his everyday advice and his large heart is what helped me to survive and eventually thrive. It is hard to put into words how Jeetuji helped me navigate through life's biggest challenges. He has been an unbelievable support system."

"He is one of those people who won't question you even if you call him in the middle of the night - yes, he is my 3am friend. He will welcome you with a smile and hug no matter what time of the day. What I owe him is intangible," he added.

Jeetendra has chosen to move away from the limelight, but Jeetu -- as he was known to fans and colleagues -- continues to reside in the hearts of Hindi film buffs across the globe.

Meanwhile, on work front, Anand is backing Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's mystery thriller "Chehre" and Abhishek Bachchan's "The Big Bull" -- both set to release later this year.

