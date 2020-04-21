Jenna Dewan dances to Bieber's 'Intentions' a month after childbirth

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Apr 2020 19:08:58 IST

Los Angeles, April 21 (IANS) Actress Jenna Dewan, who has just given birth to her second child -- a baby boy with fiance Steve Kazee -- was seen dancing passionately to pop singer Justin Bieber's "Intentions" in a TikTok video.

Accepting actress Sara Foster's challenge on the video-making application, Dewan shared the clip on Instagram with a caption that read, "Okay okay okay... I'm here @tiktok!"

Dressed in pink loungewear and with her medium-length hair let down, she even offered glimpses at her post-pregnancy tummy as she shook-a-leg to the beat, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On seeing how well she danced, Foster praised Dewan: "I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago. I will delete myself doing this dance, burn all traces of it and never dance again. You are perfection."

Actress Kate Hudson wrote: "Wait...what?! U had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing."

Odette Yustman said: "Ummmm..... you are a superhuman!!!!"

Fellow actress Emmanuelle Chriqui simply commented: "YES!!!! She is back!"

This was not the first time the "Flirty Dancing" host showed off her dancing skills on social media. Last month, she let out a clip of her and Kazee doing a Just Dance battle.

--IANS

dc/vnc

