Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 19 Feb 2020 13:03:15 IST

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Dancer-actress Jenna Dewan and actor Steve Kazee have taken their relationship to the next level. They have announced that they are now engaged.

The couple made the announcement on Tuesday evening with a romantic portrait and heartwarming social media captions, reports eonline.com.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you...you have my heart," Dewan shared, alongside a photo that showed off her diamond ring.

Kazee took to Instagram to also announce the news. "When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen. When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it's you I have loved all these years."

Their engagement comes less than a month after they revealed that they are expecting their first child together.

The actress is already mother to 6-year-old Everly Tatum with former husband and actor Channing Tatum. While the actor hasn't addressed the development publicly, sources told eonline.com that he is very "happy" for his ex-wife.

"Jenna told Channing that she was pregnant and wanted to make sure he knew before she announced it," a source had previously said. "He is happy for her and was very supportive."

Dewan and Kazee began their romance in late 2018.

