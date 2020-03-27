  1. Home
Jenna Dewan listened to Sanskrit prayer during childbirth

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Mar 2020

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) Actress Jenna Dewan, who recently welcomed her son Callum, had a smooth birthing experience.

In an interview to People magazine, the "Step Up" star opened up about her experience delivering her second baby and how Sanskrit music helped her a lot to maintain calmness during that time.

"I'd heard this from a lot of people, that there's something that happens with the second baby, that there's a little bit more calm and peace in knowing what's happening. Knowing what's coming down the line, you are able to be a little more present and enjoy all of it and it's so true," she said.

Jenna had asked her fiance Steve Kazee to be on hand to play "The Devi Prayer", which is a 20 minute Sanskrit prayer that helps with meditation and relaxation, if she needed it.

She added: "It's a very peaceful song. It always puts me at ease. I put that on our playlist and I said to Steve, 'If I ever start to look like I'm getting anxious or if I was having a rough time, just please play that. He was actually born to that song."

