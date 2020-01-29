Jenna Dewan opens up on having more babies

  1. Home
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 29 Jan 2020 05:41:46 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 29 (IANS) Actress Jenna Dewan , who is expecting her second child, opened up on whether she plans to have more kids in the future.

On "He Said, Ella Dijo" podcast, Dewan shared how people question her about having more babies in future, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"People are asking me, 'are you done?' Every time I go to say, "I'm done'. 'I can't say it, so it's very interesting to me. 'Am I going to have another kid? I don't know, I'll leave it up to the universe." she said.

Dewan has a daughter Everly, aged six, with ex-husband Channing Tatum, and is now just weeks away from welcoming her second child, with boyfriend Steve Kazee.

