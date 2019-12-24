  1. Home
Jennifer Aniston rings in the holidays with close friends (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 24 Dec 2019 12:32:20 IST

Jennifer Aniston is enjoying her holiday time with a slew of stars and even though they aren't the usual cast the fans expected, Aniston still has some serious connection in her inner circle.

The actress, 50, took to her Instagram on Monday where she shared a snap from her recent festivities, which included guests Laura Dern, Rita Wilson and hairstylist Chris McMillan.

"Say CHEESE!! Lotta love in that room. Happy Holidays!" Jennifer captioned the warm photo. She ended the post with a heart smiley and a bottle of champagne.

The 'Friends' star has been surrounding herself with her superstar pals this holiday season.

She recently invited over her celebrity stars - including her ex-husband Brad Pitt - to her Christmas tree trimming party. Jennifer has managed to remain friends with Brad ever since their very public break up in 2005.

According to E! News, Pitt was just one celeb in attendance at the intimate holiday gathering.

