  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy

Jennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy

Jennifer Lawrence to star in upcoming Netflix comedy (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 20 Feb 2020 16:57:25 IST

Actress Jennifer Lawrenceis all set to return to the screen for the first time after marriage last year. She has taken up a role in director Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix comedy titled "Don't Look Up".

The Oscar-winning actress wed Cooke Maroney last year. Her new film follows two scientists who discover a meteor that is set to strike Earth in six months' time and attempts to warn the rest of the world, reports aceshowbiz.

Also Read: Lizzo reveals why she is 'so popular right now'

"She's what folks in the 17th century used to call 'a dynamite act'. And the fact that Netflix sees this movie as a worldwide comedy sets the bar high for me and my team in an exciting and motivating way," ," McKay said in a statement.

Production of the film will begin in April.

Related Topics

NewsMahesh Babu unveils veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Nirmala's statue

Mahesh Babu unveils veteran Telugu actor Vijaya Nirmala's statue

NewsRaveena Tandon speaks about the hypocrisy

Raveena Tandon speaks about the hypocrisy

NewsTaylor Swift drops live acoustic version of her latest single

Taylor Swift drops live acoustic version of her latest single

NewsHrithik Roshan inspires his fan with a broken back to start his dance academy

Hrithik Roshan inspires his fan with a broken back to start his dance academy

NewsAnubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

Anubhav Sinha on the response received at Thappad special screening

NewsSanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

Sanjay Mishra on receiving such a positive response for the trailer of 'Kaamyaab'

NewsMillie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

Millie Bobby Brown opens up on online bullying & negativity

NewsBTS to drop a new track on social media

BTS to drop a new track on social media

NewsKareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals

Kareena, Malaika, Amrita give us major friendship goals