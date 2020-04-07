Jennifer Lopez has revealed that her wedding plans with fiance Alex Rodriguez have been 'affected' by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The singer, 50, announced the sad news during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show which will air today.

While the 'Hustlers' actress is yet to confirm a wedding date, she admits that their plans are pretty much in limbo due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked by DeGeneres if the wedding was due to happen imminently, the songstress coyly replied: "Any day now?!"

JLo smiled and said: "Any day now? Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that."

"We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pan out."

The power couple shared the news of their engagement on Instagram in March 2019, with matching posts showing off the starlets large emerald-cut diamond ring.

They began dating in 2017, appearing for the first time as a couple at the Met Gala in May.

