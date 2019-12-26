Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez who are spending Christmas together this year, have taken their relationship to the next level as they celebrated the holiday with their children.

The 'Hustlers' star took to her social media where she shared an adorable picture of herself and her fianceé sharing a sweet kiss in front of their Christmas tree.

"Don’t need no mistletoe...," Lopez, 50, captioned the pic. "Merry Christmas everyone!!!"

"I love you and wish you all the best happiest most beautiful holiday ever," she added further.

Rodriguez, 44, also shared the same pic as well as three more festive photos, including one of his ladylove looking shocked as she receives a gift from him and another of the pair hugging.

Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated the holiday with their kids. The singer is mother to 11-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Rodriguez has daughters Natasha, 15 and Ella, 11.

Jennifer shares her twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony while Rodriguez co-parents with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.