Jennifer Lopez is back with a new accomplishment: a new music video for 'RITMO' remix. JLo looked sensational as she shared a teaser of the music video for her highly-anticipated remix track in collaboration with Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin.

The global superstar won rave reviews for her half-time performance with Shakira at the 2020 Super Bowl, and now she’s shaking her stuff again in the new teaser video for the revamped hit.

Sharing a glimpse at the electric new video infused with neon lights and futuristic graphics, the 50-year-old teased her fans by posting a shot of herself in a barely-there bodysuit from the promo on Instagram.

"This is the rhythm of the night," JLo captioned her post. "Here’s a little tease for something exciting coming today."

The 50-year-old showed off her sculpted dancer's body in a barely-there bodysuit sporting a hot pink lip and long white nails, teaming up with dangling silver earrings and a necklace as she danced around in the video. She also had her fingers studded with heavy metallic rings.

The original track, which was written for the new film 'Bad Boys For Life' features a sample of the 1993 classic Corona song 'Rhythm Of The Night' which has already been a huge hit around the world.