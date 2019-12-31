Jennifer Lopez who has been enjoying a bumper year, thanks to her charismatic performance in Hustlers, carried on the low key celebrations on Monday. The singer has already been nominated for the Golden Globes and is hotly tipped to be awarded an Oscar too.

JLo has been raising her style game, regularly stepping out in her signature glossy riffs on early-aughts fashion along with plenty of eye-catching accessories.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez shows off her perfect body

Lopez was recently spotted with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in Los Angeles wearing a chic, all-black look consisting of a turtleneck sweater, leather trousers, and a duster coat.

This time, however, the starlet kept it simple as she sported a classic Chanel belt which she wore around her waist, with the house’s double-C emblem serving as a gold buckle instead of the gold hoops that were her usual standout accessory.

The singer who has twins Max and Emme, 11, with her former husband Marc Anthony and is now engaged to professional baseballer Alex Rodriguez spent December 25 in a low-key fashion at home.