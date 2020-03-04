Why Jennifer Lopez felt dissapointed after 2020 Oscars snub?

Jennifer Lopez who earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards for her role as Ramona in 'Hustlers' didn't get nominated at this year's Academy Awards.

JLo said she was sad when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for 'Hustlers'. The actress opened up on her snub at this year’s Oscars during a discussion on Oprah Winfrey's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour.

The 50-year-old actress addressed the snub for the first time since 2002 Oscar nominations were announced in January. On the show, she revealed that she felt disappointed like many others for not receiving a nod for supporting actress.

"I was a little sad because there was a lot of build-up to it. There were so many articles. I got so many good notices - more than ever in my career - and there was a lot of ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar. It’s going to happen; if she doesn’t, you’re crazy," Lopez admitted on Saturday.

"I’m reading all the articles going, ‘Oh my God, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch.’ It was a little bit of a letdown," she said.

Many of her fans had expected the starlet to have her name called out during this year’s Academy Awards nominations for the best-supporting actress, but Lopez was missing from the list. Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell) made it to the list instead, with Dern sweeping the award.

"Most of my team has been with me for years - 20, 25 years - and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it, too. So I felt like I let everyone down a little bit," she added.

"You realize you want people’s validation. You want people to say you did a good job, and I realized, ‘No, you don’t need that. You do this because you love it," she said. "I don’t need this award to tell me I’m enough."