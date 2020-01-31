Jennifer Lopez, Shakira to honour late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Jennifer Lopez has expressed her sorrow over the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, saying that his passing "will affect us forever".

The 41-year-old basketball player and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people who were killed when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas last weekend.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned abs in skin-tight gym-wear

Following his tragic death, JLo vowed to express her love to all those who are close to her as often as possible, as she’s been reminded of how ‘fragile life is’.

On Thursday, Jennifer attended a Super Bowl press conference held in Miami, along with her fellow singer Shakira. The pair scheduled to perform together as part of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will take place on Sunday.

During the press conference in Miami, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira spoke about how they will honour Bryant during their performance. The 'Hustlers' actress also revealed that the display will also include a 'heartfelt' moment for the late NBA star.

The singer also spoke about how she was informed of Bryant’s death by her fiancé, former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who had tears in his eyes' when he shared the news.

She said: "Alex (Rodriguez) came to me with tears in his eyes, and he’s like, 'You’re not going to believe what happened.' He was devastated. He knew Kobe really well."

"They kind of came up together, entered sports around the same time, and he was just devastated. I knew Kobe and Vanessa (Kobe’s wife) more in passing. He had come to my last show in Vegas - the both of them - as a date night and we had a beautiful night that night."

The 50-year-old songstress opened up about the effects Kobe’s death has had on the celebrity world.

"I think it’s affecting everybody so much because it’s just reminding us, again, how fragile life is and how we have to appreciate every single moment and how we have to love people while they’re here and not wait. And how we don’t get the opportunity - it can be taken away from us so easily," she said.