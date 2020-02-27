Jennifer Lopez shows off her toned body in mirror selfie

  1. Home
Jennifer Lopez's latest swim wear selfie inspires mums to show off their real bodies (Pic. Courtesy: Instagram)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 27 Feb 2020 13:30:33 IST

Jennifer Lopez stunned millions of fans & followers by proudly sharing a fierce mirror selfie as she posed in a white bikini on Sunday (February 16).

On Sunday, the 50-year-old 'Let’s Get Loud' superstar took to her Instagram sharing a snap of herself posing in a bikini.

"Relaxed and recharged...," she simply captioned the sexy picture, flaunting her toned body in a white bikini along with her signature bedazzled cup also in view. Her stunning selfie has already garnered more than eight million likes, as people praised the superstar for her sensational figure.

The 'Hustlers' actress has since started a viral trend, called the #jlochallenge, inspiring moms everywhere who have been showing off their figure, no matter what their age was.

Posting snaps across social media, a number of women, right from new mums to grandmas have been stripping off as they showed off their body confidently, claiming if JLo can do it they can.

