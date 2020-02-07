  1. Home
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's relationship status revealed (Pic. Courtesy: Twitter)
Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 07 Feb 2020 12:02:28 IST

A friend of Keanu Reeves' girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, has spilled beans over the couple's relationship status, confirming previous reports the pair have been dating each other for years.

'Child's Play' actess Jennifer Tilly said she was shocked when the internet went crazy over her pal Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves’ alleged relationship. Tilly while speaking to Page Six confirmed that the couple have actually been dating "for years."

"I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, she said, 'Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend.' And I'm like, 'Wait. What? What? What?'" Tilly, 61, said at a charity event in New York on February 5.

"She was so cool. I thought she was a lesbian. It's really astonishing... all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, 'It's his new girlfriend,' because she had gone to a lot of events with him. It's just suddenly surfaced that he's been dating her for several years."

Tilly raved about the 'brilliant artist' saying that is perfect for Keanu because they both are "low key".

"I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple," she revealed. "I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle, dazzle Hollywood romance."

