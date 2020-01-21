  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jennifer Winget: Web is a challenging medium for actors

Jennifer Winget: Web is a challenging medium for actors

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 21 Jan 2020 18:34:52 IST
By Arundhuti Banerjee

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Jennifer Winget, who has a pivotal role in her debut web series "Code M", says she would like to explore the digital platform more often because she finds the medium challenging and exciting.

"The web is a challenging medium and at the same time it offers an actor ample room to experiment with versatile roles. There are fewer restrictions here, so actors can express themselves to the fullest," Jennifer told IANS.

The show produced by Ekta Kapoor also features Tanuj Virwani and Rajat Kapoor.

In the show, Jennifer played a lawyer. "My character of Monica brought me closer to understanding what our soldiers go through on a daily basis. I experienced extreme conditions, levels of physical endurance, and realised how tough it is to spend so much time away from one's family, as well as the ambiguity of not knowing if you will live to see another day. These thoughts have occurred to me before I was distant from these feelings until I put myself in their shoes. You don't get such opportunities often in life and I'm very grateful to Ekta and Samar Khan to bring 'Code M' to me."

Starting her career on television with the show "Shaka Laka Boom Boom", the actress gained popularity with shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", "Saraswatichandra", "Beyhadh" and "Bepannah". She has also appeared in films as "Akele Hum Akele Tum", "Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat", and "Kuch Naa Kaho".

Asked which medium was her favourite, Jennifer said: "I love what I do, and everything I pick is because it excites me, be it on TV or in film or the digital space."

"Code M" is streaming on the OTT platforms Alt Balaji and ZEE5.

--IANS

aru/vnc

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

NewsDeepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

Deepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

News'Judy' Trailer: Renee Zellweger as 'Judy Garland' as she struggles in showbiz

'Judy' Trailer: Renee Zellweger as 'Judy Garland' as she struggles in showbiz

NewsAla Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun thanks fans for their positive response

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo: Allu Arjun thanks fans for their positive response

News'Dil Hi Toh Hai' 3 trailer: Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra's love story ever have a happy ending?

'Dil Hi Toh Hai' 3 trailer: Yogita Bihani and Karan Kundrra's love story ever have a happy ending?

NewsBhumi Pednekar urges fans to avoid plastic use

Bhumi Pednekar urges fans to avoid plastic use

NewsBigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

Bigg Boss 13: Hina Khan to bring a major twist in the Elite Club task

NewsKangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

Kangana Ranaut is all praises for Virat Kohli, calls him 'Panga King'

NewsDeepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive

Deepika Padukone bags award for mental health awareness drive