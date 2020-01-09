Actor Jensen Ackles' on-screen "family business" involving "saving people, hunting things" is about to end in the widely popular American show "Supernatural". He is having a "hard time" keeping it together, quipped his co-star and friend Misha Collins.

Collins, who plays angel Castiel in the long-running show, took to Instagram to post a photo of Ackles dressed up as his character Dean Winchester and giving a sad expression.

Also Read: Selena Gomez happy with her single life

"Only 60 days of filming left after 15 years and SOMEONE is having a hard time keeping it together," Collins captioned it.

Apart from playing one of the lead roles in the show, Ackles has also directed some of its episodes.

Along with Ackles, the show's loyal fans are upset too.

"Well I'm a cry baby too," wrote a fan in the comments section of the post.

"I'm going to miss Supernatural," wrote another fan.

The show's team is currently shooting in Vancouver, British Columbia.

"Supernatural" tells the story of two brothers Dean and Sam Winchester (actor Jared Padalecki) who go on road trips in their Impala to save people from demons and other supernatural creatures. It will wrap up after 15 seasons this year.