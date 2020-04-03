  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Jesse Eisenberg has 'never seen' a superhero film or a Bond film!

Jesse Eisenberg has 'never seen' a superhero film or a Bond film!

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 03 Apr 2020 20:03:53 IST

Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Actor Jesse Eisenberg may have played the DC villain Lex Luthor in "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice", but he claims he has never watched a superhero film -- for that matter, not even a James Bond film or anything from "Star Wars" or "Star Trek"!

The actor, who has appeared in the likes of "The Social Network" and "Zombieland", said: "I've never seen a superhero movie or a James Bond movie or a 'Star Trek' or 'Star Wars' movie. My parents would play me Frederick Wiseman sociology documentaries instead."

Eisenberg's latest work is in the new movie titled "Vivarium" and while talking about the film he said there is "something slightly appealing" about being stuck in a different world, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added to NME magazine: "There is a slightly bright side to the movie. My life is so erratic, which is the nature of a lot of people in international entertainment.

"You wind up in a different place every week and yeah, there is something slightly appealing about what the characters are dealing with in 'Vivarium'."

--IANS

dc/vnc

NewsCovid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

Covid-19: Dwayne Johnson teaches daughter importance of washing hands in adorable video

NewsCovid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

Covid-19: Chris Mann's funny version of Adele's 'Hello' wows fans

NewsHence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

Hence proved! Disha Patani is the most desirable actress and no one can match up to that oomph!

NewsRahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

Rahul Sharma: Today's generation can benefit from watching Ramayan, Mahabharat

NewsGuru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

Guru Randhawa gave his family a heartfelt gift and won all our hearts

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Covid-19 scare: Tom Cruise' 'Top Gun: Maverick' gets postponed

Song LyricsSong lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song lyrics of Phir Na Milen Kabhi by Tulsi Kumar

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

Song Lyrics of 'Last Time I Say Sorry' by Kane Brown & John Legend

FeatureBarun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs

Barun Sobti and Surbhi Jyoti starrer 'Tanhaiyan' songs