Jesse Eisenberg has 'never seen' a superhero film or a Bond film!

Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Actor Jesse Eisenberg may have played the DC villain Lex Luthor in "Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice", but he claims he has never watched a superhero film -- for that matter, not even a James Bond film or anything from "Star Wars" or "Star Trek"!

The actor, who has appeared in the likes of "The Social Network" and "Zombieland", said: "I've never seen a superhero movie or a James Bond movie or a 'Star Trek' or 'Star Wars' movie. My parents would play me Frederick Wiseman sociology documentaries instead."

Eisenberg's latest work is in the new movie titled "Vivarium" and while talking about the film he said there is "something slightly appealing" about being stuck in a different world, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He added to NME magazine: "There is a slightly bright side to the movie. My life is so erratic, which is the nature of a lot of people in international entertainment.

"You wind up in a different place every week and yeah, there is something slightly appealing about what the characters are dealing with in 'Vivarium'."

