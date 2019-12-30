Singer Jessie J has shared some mental health wellness advice with her followers on Sunday. Her post comes days after breaking her silence following her breakup from Channing Tatum.

The singer took to her Instagram where she uploaded an image of herself overlooking a city landscape. The 31-year-old also shared some words of advice in a lengthy post along with the picture.

She wrote: "Time. Time is the gift. Time is the fear. Time is the magic. Time is the memories. Time is the change. Time is the pain. Time is the healing. Zoom out. Go somewhere where your world feels and looks small."

"Gain perspective. Lay in the sea. Walk to the top of a mountain. Drive to the viewpoint in a park. Look up at the stars. This isn’t to make you feel like your problems or sadness or the feelings you feel are not valid but to know you are never alone."

"Billions of people around the world. Are just trying to smile and mean it. Are actively working out who they are. Are missing someone they have lost. Are feeling worthless. YOU ARE LOVED. We are all trying to love and accept the stories in our lives that make us desperately want to fast forward or rewind time. When all we have is the now. The very moment."

Her post further said: "With the puzzle pieces of life sometimes put together in the wrong places. They can hurt until tended to. Don’t let past or current trauma define who you are. You can walk away from it. Take the time to put those puzzle pieces in the right place. Tend to YOU. Be vulnerable. Be there for YOU. Be there for people around you and lift each other up. Break the cycle. Be open. Talk. Be there for yourself."

"Recognise the patterns of behaviour you have that can cause some of the hurt. Look inwards. Look outwards. Walk away from parts of yourself and people or situations that trigger parts of you that are unhealthy. Be honest."

"Sending LOVE to anyone who feels alone. We need you around. You are stronger than you know, and are capable of finding your happy time again. Talk to someone who can give you professional advice. Honour your pain to be heard by the right ears. It’s your TIME, so take your TIME," she concluded, before adding a number for America's National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Jessie's post comes just a few days after the singer broke her silence in her Instagram Stories, where she wrote: "Delayed emotions are... well... not so fun."