Jesy Nelson does not pay attention to trolls anymore

London, March 28 (IANS) Singer Jesy Nelson, who tried to take her life after being trolled, is learning how to pay no heed to trolls and haters.

In an interview to The Sun Newspaper, Jesy spoke about how she has started to appreciate herself as she learns to ignore what haters have to say, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"In years to come I'm going to be so old and wrinkly, I'm going to have saggy b**bs and my belly is going to be all flabby and wrinkly. And I'm going to look back on these times when I thought I looked dreadful and think, 'Jesus Christ, I actually looked banging.' I'm going to be like, 'Why didn't I f***ing appreciate myself?'," she said.

She added: "It's so f***ing hard. I will never, ever sit here and say, 'Oh my God, I'm so confident now, I love myself', because I don't. It's just something that I'm working on and I'm accepting myself for who I am.I know I'll never, ever be the same and feel the same about myself."

The "Power" hitmaker is "starting to get myself to a point where I'm just accepting it for what it is and learning to get over certain things that I couldn't before".

In her documentary "Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out", the Little Mix star opened about how bullying affected her and her family, and why she decided to kill herself.

Jesy and her bandmates won the reality show "X Factor" in 2011, and received instant fame, but after her win, Jesy started getting trolled for her physical appearance.

--IANS

sim/vnc/rt