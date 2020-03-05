The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), will once again see Iyer and Jethaa Lal face off during Holi.

All the residents have assembled in the society compound for Holika Dahan. Iyer and Jethaa Lal find themselves next to each other. Jethaa Lal notices Iyer constantly checking his phone and being distracted.

When he asks him what is the matter Iyer says that a friend of his has been bombarding him with messages and that he is irritated with it. Jethaa Lal says that during Holika Dahan, we generally burn away our troubles and Iyer should do just that.

Iyer doesn’t understand the meaning of it and asks Jethaa Lal to clarify. So Jethaa Lal takes Iyer’s phone and tells him that he should rid himself of the cause for his irritation. So saying Jethaa Lal flings Iyer’s phone into the holy bonfire as Iyer looks aghast.

How will Iyer react to JethaaLal’s indiscretion? Will the two be at loggerheads again over the issue? Will Taarak Mehta come to Jethaa Lal’s rescue as always?