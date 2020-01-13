The upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see residents of Gokuldham Society get together to celebrate Lohri. Everyone chips in to ensure that the celebrations pass off smoothly.

Jethaa Lal was given the all-important task of collecting firewood for the Lohri bonfire. Being his forgetful self, Jethaa Lal gets caught up in some work and forgets the one thing that he has been asked to do and that is arranging for the firewood.

In the meantime, Bhide’s old ancestral almirah, which was in the need of repairs, was being shifted to the society compound for repairs. Popat Lal comes across Bhide shifting the almirah in the compound and takes exception to the cupboard being repaired in the society compound.

He objects to it saying Bhide doesn’t have the requisite permission to carry out the repairs in the compound and is misusing his position of being Secretary.

He also points out to Bhide that he was similarly denied permission to keep his bedding out to dry in the society compound. He forces Bhide to move the old almirah out of the society compound, till the time he obtains a signed letter from the committee members.

In the evening when Jethaa Lal returns to the society, everyone asks him if the firewood has been arranged. Completely caught off guard, Jethaa Lal lies that he has arranged for the firewood and it will be arriving in some time. Jethaa Lal is in a fix about the firewood, since the firewood store next to his shop would have shut down for the day by now.

If he doesn’t somehow arrange firewood immediately the entire Lohri celebrations will come to a halt. To escape the uncomfortable questions, Jethaa Lal slips outside the society gate and keeps pacing up and down wondering how he will arrange the firewood at the last minute. That is when he lays his eyes on the old almirah lying by the side.

Will Jethaa Lal manage to salvage the situation and ensure that Gokuldham’s first ever Lohri celebrations pass off in grand style as planned?