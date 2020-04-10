Jewel, Deepak Chopra's docu-film explores mindfulness as a way to bust COVID-19 fear

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Producers Jewel and Deepak Chopra have decided to release their documentary feature, "The Mindfulness Movement", digitally, owing to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was initially scheduled to be ireleased n over 50 theatres across the US and Canada, and is now available at ThemindfulnessMovement.com.

The feature documentary examines how people are increasingly taking to mindfulness -- a peaceful quality of attention anyone can develop

by simply focusing on the present moment in a non-judgmental way -- as a means to create a healthier, happier world.

Sharing the importance of the film, Chopra took to Twitter and wrote: "Mindfulness can help reduce anxiety in these uncertain times. Please take a moment to visit the site to learn more about this important film."

According to Jewel, mindfulness can help reduce the "pandemic's silent symptoms of anxiety, fear and depression".

--IANS

sim/vnc