'Jhund' teaser: Amitabh Bachchan introduces his 'Jhund' team

Amitabh Bachchan treated his fans by sharing the first poster of his upcoming film ‘Jhund’ on Monday and today the teaser of Jhund is out.

In the poster, Amitabh can be seen showing his back to the camera as he stares into what appears to be a dilapidated football field.

The teaser starts with Amitabh Bachchan’s voice “Jhund nahi kahiye sir team kahiye team” and the team of boys starts walking forwards. Carrying all the possible things like cricket bats, metal chains, metal rods, sticks and stones in hand to pick a fight.

In the film Bachchan plays a professor who motivates the street children to form a football team.

'Jhund' is based on the life of Vijay Barse, a Nagpur-based retired sports professor.

The film marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Fandry and Sairat director Nagraj Manjule. Sairat actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar also play an important role in the film.

‘Jhund’ is slated to release on 8 May 2020.

Check out “Jhund’ teaser below: