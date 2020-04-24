  1. Home
  Jigar Saraiya: Indie music could benefit from lockdown

Jigar Saraiya: Indie music could benefit from lockdown

24 Apr 2020

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Jigar Saraiya, of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, says the only silver lining about the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown for the music industry is that since films and film music will get delayed, independent music might get a little more space.

The film industry has taken a huge hit owing to the lockdown, and what kind of a blow does he think is in store for the music industry?

"If we talk about hard-hit, (think of) our film released on March 13, 'Angrezi Medium'. The film could only stay in theatres for one day because the cinema halls got locked down a day after that. The most affected film is our film but at the same time the most successful song of this year is 'Kudi nu nachne de' -- which is from that film. I think the song has benefited from the lockdown because people are at home, dancing to that song and making their videos," Jigar told IANS.

He said that the lockdown has two affects. "It is going to affect everybody right from CEO's to musicians, business people... everybody will face difficulties.. How do you recover from such a big halt? Music of course if there are films which are being pushed then music will also get pushed but at the same time because Sachin and I do a lot of independent music that will get a little cap because when a lot of film music comes then there is not much space for independent music. TV and radio have no slots," he said.

Jigar added: "Since film music will come a little late, independent music might get a little space. What India needs right no is to get out of the remix trend and get into original music. Maybe, this is what I am thinking as a silver lining for musicians."

--IANS

dc/vnc/rt

