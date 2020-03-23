Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page and other rock legends' guitars up for charity

Los Angeles, March 23 (IANS) Guitars played or owned by some of rock musics biggest names including Jimi Hendrix and Jimmy Page are set to hit the auction block.

Music memorabilia auction company Gotta Have Rock and Roll are selling a number of guitars played and owned by the likes of Hendrix, Page, Duane Allman, Eric Clapton and Keith Richards, to raise money for charity, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Hendrix's 1967 electric guild Starfire V cherry guitar is expected to sell for the highest amount, with a minimum starting bid of $250,000 in place. It's expected to fetch upwards of $400,000.

The instrument was used by Hendrix in May 1968 when he and Frank Zappam played an impromptu concert at a bar in Miami, Florida after a festival was cancelled due to adverse weather. The guitar is said to be in mint condition and it comes with documentation of authenticity and a photograph of the rocker onstage with the instrument.

Page's burgundy Fender Stratocaster is also up for sale, and is expected to fetch around $150,000.

He used the guitar for several gigs when he stayed in Nevada in late May/early June 1991. Allman's Fender Coronado II guitar is also expected to rack up $150,000, and Richards' Gibson Flying V is estimated to sell for around $125,000.

Meanwhile, Clapton's custom-made Taylor Sunburst guitar is set to bring $40,000.

