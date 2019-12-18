Jimmy Sheirgill: Emotion is the USP of 'Rangbaaz Phirse'

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actor Jimmy Sheirgill makes his digital debut with the political-action thriller series "Ranbaaz Phirse". He says emotion quotient is the show's USP.

"The show is set in Rajasthan, so we worked very hard to get the dialect and the atmosphere right," said Jimmy, who was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of the series along with his co-actors Sharad Kelkar, Spruha Joshi, Sushant Singh, Harsh Chhaya and director Sachin Pathak and writer Siddharth Mishra.

Jimmy added that emotion is the USP of the show. "Besides action, I feel emotion is the USP of this show. I can lay a bet that if you don't cry in the last 20 minutes of the show, I am ready to lose anything! I am happy the way the show has turned out," he said.

The web series revolves around the theme that a criminal is not born but is a product of circumstances.

"This series is inspired by people who weren't likely to become criminals but the system made them criminals. It is about a topper, a gold medalist. He cleared the UPSC exam and he could have joined the Force as an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer. He wanted to do something for the country. Our story is about what happens and how, when such a man becomes a criminal," he said.

When if he has done any 'rangbaazi' in life, he said: "I am a very coward sort of a man. I don't get into 'rangbaazi'. If you want to know about my 'rangbaazi', you should go to Patiala and ask people there."

"Rangbaaz Phirse" stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Sharad Kelkar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Sushant Singh, Spruha Joshi, Gul Panag and Harsh Chhaya in important roles. The series will air on Zee5 from December 20.

