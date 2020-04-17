JJ Abrams sets eyes on Justice League Dark universe and 'The Shining' spinoff

Los Angeles, April 17 (IANS) Hollywoods bigwig director JJ Abrams is working on three new shows, including a spinoff series based on Stephen King's acclaimed novel "The Shining", a series in the "Justice League Dark" universe and an original drama.

Abrams is working on the three series for HBO Max, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The WarnerMedia's streaming service has handed out straight-to-series orders for "Duster", "The Shining" spinoff series "Overlook" and a "major" show based on DC Comics characters in the "Justice League Dark" universe.

All the three projects will be executive produced by Abrams and his wife and Bad Robot partner Katie McGrath and Warner Bros. TV Group.

Being described as a horror-thriller series, "Overlook" will explore the untold stories of the Overlook Hotel -- the famous haunted hotel in American fiction world. The project reunites Bad Robot, King and WBTV, who previously collaborated on the psychological-horror series "Castle Rock".

According to sources, the 10-episode drama is being written and executive produced by Dustin Thomason and Scott Brown.

The original drama "Duster" will be set in the period of 1970 in Southwest. It will navigate the life of a getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate. It will be co-written by LaToya Morgan and Abrams.

The third show, which is yet untitled drama, will be based on characters in the Justice League Dark universe. Other details of the show are being kept under wraps.

The dark universe first cropped up in DC Comics in 2011, and features characters such as Zatanna, Deadman, Swamp Thing and John Constantine.

"What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie," said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer at HBO Max, adding: "What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic IP from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max."

