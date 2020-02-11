Romantic songs from 'Jodha Akbar' serial

Jodha Akbar is an Indian historical fiction drama aired on Zee TV. The show was produced by Ekta Kapoor under her brand name Balaji Telefilms. It starred Rajat Tokas and Paridhi Sharma in lead roles.

The show focuses on how a political marriage between a royal couple from two different religions brings love between them to the extent that it changes the fate of India and its people.

It was one of the most expensive TV serials ever made with its dazzling array of period costumes, sets, and jewelry.

This period drama also portrays the wars of that time along with the relations between the Mughals and the Rajputs. The drama focuses on the functioning of the queens, the courts, courtesans, the ministers and their influence on the love story of Akbar and Jodha.

The show highlights how Mughal emperor Jalaluddin acquired the title of Akbar from the people and covers most of his reign from 1557–58 up to 1598, also showing the life of Akbar's children, a secondary love story of Prince Salim and Anarkali.

Check out Jodha Akbar serial songs below:

Jodha Akbar and Prince Salim and Anarkali

Inn Aankhon Mein Tum

Raba Is Pyaar me

Dheemi dheemi aanch wa

Tum ho zindagaani

Na tum bewafaa na main bewafa