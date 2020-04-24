Joe Russo impressed with Sam Hargrave

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) "Avengers: Endgame" co-director Joe Russo feels the best action films are the ones where the action is used to illuminate character and their choices.

He feels that Sam Hargrave brings that element perfectly in the new Netflix release, "Extraction".

"The best action films are those where the action is used to illuminate characters and their choices or motivations. The emotional life of the character is told through action. Sam does that brilliantly," Joe said.

With "Extraction", Hargrave is graduating from being Chris Evans' stunt double in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" for fight scenes and stunt coordinator in "Captain America: Civil War" to a feature director. Hargrave was an additional second unit director in "Avengers: Infinity War".

For his first film, Hargrave reunited with his "Avengers" family. He got "Thor" star Chris Hemsworth to lead the film, screenplay of which is done by Joe Russo. The film is produced by Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony Russo), Mike Larocca, Chris Hemsworth, Eric Gitter, and Peter Schwerin.

Originally titled "Dhaka", the film also stars Indian actors Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi, Priyanshu Painyulli, and Rudraksh Jaiswal. It revolves around Tyler Rake (essayed by Hemsworth), a fearless, black market mercenary, who embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he is enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. It has been shot extensively in India, along with other places around the world.

"Extraction" will release on Netflix on April 24.

