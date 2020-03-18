  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Joel Edgerton, girlfriend forced to self-quarantine

Joel Edgerton, girlfriend forced to self-quarantine

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 18 Mar 2020 12:18:08 IST

Los Angeles, March 18 (IANS) Actors Joel Edgerton and Toni Colette will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to Sydney, Australia this week.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced the Australian government's new rules around self-isolation on Sunday, in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has seen more than 183,000 cases registered worldwide since it began in December (19), resulting in over 7,100 deaths globally, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Edgerton and his girlfriend, Vogue Australia fashion director Christine Centenera, will now have to spend two weeks in isolation after returning home from Turks and Caicos Island on Tuesday, as part of the quarantine period.

While the two didn't take any precautionary measures with masks or gloves, Toni, who arrived back on Monday, wore a surgical mask and carried a coronavirus information pamphlet with the government's insignia as she walked through the airport.

In the past month, the "Muriel's Wedding" star has been filming her latest project "Nightmare Alley in Canada" and also attended the Berlin Film Festival in Germany.

Her return to Australia comes after filming for Guillermo del Toro's latest horror "Nightmare Alley" was suspended indefinitely on Friday. Toni appears in the film alongside Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsCoronavirus effect: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's speical episode to educate the public on basic hygiene

Coronavirus effect: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's speical episode to educate the public on basic hygiene

NewsAnanya Pandey reveals her biggest competition in Bollywood

Ananya Pandey reveals her biggest competition in Bollywood

NewsCovid-19 scare: Tom Hanks has a 'good news' & a 'bad news' for fans

Covid-19 scare: Tom Hanks has a 'good news' & a 'bad news' for fans

NewsVanessa Hudgens surprises fans with TikTok debut

Vanessa Hudgens surprises fans with TikTok debut

NewsCoronavirus: Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus rekindle friendship on new quarantine talk show

Coronavirus: Demi Lovato & Miley Cyrus rekindle friendship on new quarantine talk show

NewsJacqueline Fernandez talks about how OTT is flourishing

Jacqueline Fernandez talks about how OTT is flourishing

Song LyricsSong Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)

Song Lyrics of 'Physical' by Dua Lipa (feat. Hwa Sa)

FeatureCovid-19 Lockdown: Comedy series to save you from boredom while you're stuck at home

Covid-19 Lockdown: Comedy series to save you from boredom while you're stuck at home

NewsThis is how Deepika Padukone is being 'productive' again

This is how Deepika Padukone is being 'productive' again