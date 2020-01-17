  1. Home
  2. News
  3. John Cena says acting career not transition from wrestling

John Cena says acting career not transition from wrestling

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 17 Jan 2020 13:24:14 IST

Los Angeles, Jan 17 (IANS) Wrestler-actor John Cena is not finished with wrestling despite his blossoming acting career.

Cena has followed fellow World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend and actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's path to Hollywood, having rarely stepped into the ring since taking a hiatus from the sport in 2018, reports aceshowbiz.com.

He says his success as an actor doesn't mean his wrestling career is at an end -- even if movie commitments are keeping him out of the ring for now.

"I'm not done with WWE yet. Keep in mind that being a sports entertainer is like being an actor. You have to invest your full passion into it. Due to insurance liabilities for movies, you can't do other stuff... I am far from done with the WWE. I am trying to change perception -- it's not a transition," Cena told portal Extra.

The star went on to say that there's a "great chance" his fans will see him back in the ring at some point.

Cena is set to join Johnson as a member of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, debuting in "Fast and Furious 9" later this year, and said he was welcomed by his new castmates --despite some initial rivalry.

He added: "At first it was like being the new member of a family. Everyone is sizing you up... They were all so open-minded, and I got to know everyone quickly and was welcomed into the family."

--IANS

dc/dpb

NewsFatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

NewsDisha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Disha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

NewsHere's how Shraddha Kapoor is set to own 2020

Here's how Shraddha Kapoor is set to own 2020

News'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan kissing in twist wala love

'Love Aaj Kal' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan kissing in twist wala love

NewsHoney Singh shares an adorable throwback picture holding a bat

Honey Singh shares an adorable throwback picture holding a bat

NewsShreyas Talpade to turn a quizmaster

Shreyas Talpade to turn a quizmaster

NewsFatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies

NewsDisha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

Disha Patani is the top trending actresses from Bollywood

NewsMariah Carey to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey to be inducted in Songwriters Hall of Fame