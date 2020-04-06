John Krasinski, Emily Blunt's surprise for young fan

Los Angeles, April 6 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker John Krasinski teamed up with composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and the original cast of "Hamilton" to surprise a young fan through his YouTube show "Some Good News".

In the second episode of his YouTube show, the actor, 40, gave nine-year-old "Hamilton" fan Aubrey a special treat when he and the original Broadway cast surprised her with a virtual performance of her favourite song "Alexander Hamilton" -- which is the opening number for the musical, reports people.com.

Krasinski, best known as the star and director of the horror drama "A Quiet Place", was joined by his wife and actress Emily Blunt, who co-starred with Miranda in "Mary Poppins Returns", to deliver the happy news to Aubrey.

Miranda, who played Hamilton, kicked off the performance via video conference before he was joined by his former castmate Leslie Odom Jr. (who portrayed Aaron Burr) and Anthony Ramos (who portrayed the dual roles of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton).

Then, Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson) jumped in, followed by Okieriete Onaodowan (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Phillipa Soo (Eliza Hamilton) and Christopher Jackson (George Washington).

The group was accompanied by many more from the company, including Jasmine Cephas Jones (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Renee Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Jonathan Groff (King George) and Javier Munoz.

Aubrey originally had plans to attend a "Hamilton" show in Florida. However, due to social distancing guidelines caused by the coronavirus, she was unable to go. Before her surprise "Hamilton" performance, Krasinski told Aubrey that he would send her and her mother to the Broadway show in New York "when it's all over".

Krasinski launched "Some Good News" on March 29 with his first episode featuring an "Office" reunion with his former co-star Steve Carell. The pair reminisced about their favourite memories of working together to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the show, which is aired in India on Star World.

"It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it's pretty cool," Carell said.

