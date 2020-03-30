Amid the coronavirus pandemic, actor John Krasinski wants to spread some good news around the world. So, he has launched a YouTube show titled "Some Good News" with his "The Office" co-star Steve Carell as a guest.

On Sunday, the actor-writer-director launched "Some Good News" with a video he posted to YouTube, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

He started by sharing that it was a follow-up to his tweet last week wherein he asked people to send in "stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile".

Dressed in a suit and tie with an "SGN" sign behind him that he said his daughters had made, Krasinski said: "For years now, I've been wondering, why is there not a news show dedicated entirely to good news? Well, desperately seeking my fix somewhere else, I reached out to all of you this week, asking -- nay, begging -- for some good news. And boy, did you deliver. After reading those replies and the incredibly heartwarming stories that came with them, I thought, 'All right. Enough is enough, world. Why not us? Why not now?' So, ladies and gentleman, this is your fault, and this is SGN. I'm John Krasinski, and if it isn't clear yet, I have absolutely no idea what I'm doing."

In a segment, Krasinski reunited with Carell over video chat to celebrate the 15th anniversary of "The Office", aired in India on Star World.

"So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called 'The Office' and it turned 15 years old this week," said Krasinski.

"I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old. After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it. We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge," the actor added.

To this, Carell added: "It's such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it today, it's pretty cool."

The pair shared memories of working together in the workplace mockumentary series, which premiered on March 24, 2005. Krasinski also noted that while fans have been asking for a cast reunion, he is just hoping they can have an off-camera reunion at some point after the coronavirus crisis.

"Listen I know everyone's talking about a reunion, hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi," Krasinski said, referring to social distancing guidelines during the current global crisis.

In "Some Good News", Krasinski also spotlighted several stories that people had tweeted to him, from public cheers for health care workers around the world to a neighbour helping out another by mowing their lawn to a citizen leaving toilet paper and hand sanitizer on his porch for delivery personnel to a grandfather meeting his grandson for the first time through a window by social-distancing.

He also interviewed a 15-year-old girl named Coco, who has finished her final chemo treatment and came home to a street lined with her neighbours cheering her. "You are my newest and biggest hero," he told her.