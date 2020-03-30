  1. Home
  2. News
  3. John Legend, Chrissy Teigen host wedding for daughter's stuffed animals

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen host wedding for daughter's stuffed animals

Glamsham Editorial By Glamsham Editorial | 30 Mar 2020 15:24:40 IST

Los Angeles, March 30 (IANS) Singer John Legend along with his model wife Chrissy Teigen hosted an adorable wedding for daughter Luna's stuffed animals.

On Saturday night, Teigen, 34, invited her Instagram followers to join the nuptials of their eldest's stuffed animals, promising "special performances by John Legend and a recording of Selena Gomez", reports dailymail.co.uk.

In the times of social distancing and isolation, they are finding new ways to connect, and put in their energy into planning the wedding ceremony.

The event took place on Sunday behind their home and where the cookbook author officiated the wedding.

"We're running a little bit behind on the wedding, the bride is freaking out," Teigen said in an Instagram Story. "It looks like 10 o'clock is an ambitious time, it'll be on at 10:30, we're going to try to get her out there but right now, she's not in a good place."

"I don't know how many of you have attended a wedding between two stuffed animals but what I've found is that they're everlasting," Teigen started the ceremony with.

"Thank you for gathering here today on this very special day… well-deserved in what has become 26 weeks of an incredible relationship. As I said, 26 weeks ago began an incredible relationship… who knew that Chloe and Nosh would get along so well. They've loved each other since the first day they laid eyes on each other, we cherish the love that they have between each other," she added.

Legend then put his musical talents to use as he sang Selena Gomez's "Can't keep my hands to myself".

Ahead of the ceremony, Teigen filmed herself making a fudge brownie cake, upon the "bride and groom's request". The bride was a plush bunny named Chloe, and Teigen said that she didn't seem to be in a "good place" to get married.

--IANS

sug/vnc

NewsFind out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

Find out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

NewsHere's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

Here's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

NewsKhushali Kumar Wins Critics' Hearts at the 5 th Druk International Film Festival (DIFF)

Khushali Kumar Wins Critics' Hearts at the 5 th Druk International Film Festival (DIFF)

NewsJohn Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

John Krasinski spreads 'Good News' amid Covid-19 pandemic

NewsMahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

Mahesh Babu offers help to TFI workers amid COVID-19

NewsYo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

Yo Yo Honey Singh requests fans to stay at home to fight the outbreak

NewsVin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

Vin Diesel's son reveals how COVID-19 is 'helping us'

NewsFind out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

Find out why Angelina Jolie keeps her kids away from Brad Pitt?

NewsHere's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul

Here's what Rangita Prita Nandy has to say about Four More Shots 2 being shot in Istanbul