John Mayer, Lucy Hale could have been a couple

Los Angeles, Feb 2 (IANS) 'Pretty Little Liars' star Lucy Hale says she once tried to match with singer John Mayer on a dating app.

She revealed this in an interview with Cosmopolitan, reports people.com.

"I pressed yes for him, but I don't think he pressed yes for me," Hale admitted, adding that she wasn't worried about his past dating reputation. "I'm so drawn to musical talent, I don't care."

Mayer has had several high profile romantic relationships with stars like Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Hale has been previously linked to actors Chris Zylka, Graham Rogers, musician Anthony Kalabretta and her "Life Sentence" co-star Riley Smith.

She shared that she is happy being single.

"When I was younger, I was constantly wanting to be with or date someone because I was so deathly afraid of being single or by myself," the actress said.

"Now, I'm at the point where if I meet someone, they better really elevate my life, because I love being single," she added.

Her taste in men has changed too, she said, after going through a phase of falling for bad boys. "I used to be really drawn to, like, damaged people who had been through some s***," she said.

"Now, I'm like, 'You can be nice but not boring. Nice but not a dud", she added.

As for settling down and starting a family of her own one day, she revealed she is not quite ready for that.

--IANS

nn/bc