John Mayer reacts to Jessica Simpson's memoir revelations

Los Angeles, April 3 (IANS) Singer John Mayer says he doesn't need to read about his relationship with singer Jessica Simpson in her recently released memoir, as he was there.

The singer joined Andy Cohen for a virtual video chat on "Watch What Happens Live" on, and during a game of "Never Have I Ever', the topic turned to his ex's new memoir, 'Open Book", in which she details the ups and downs of their tumultuous relationship, reports etonline.com.

"I've heard about it," Mayer admitted. "I've heard some bits."

In the book, Simpson shared how feeling insecure in her relationship with Mayer "was the start of me relying on alcohol to mask my nerves".

Mayer said he is not seeking out the details of Simpson's side of the story. "As Pee-wee Herman says in 'Pee-wee's Big Adventure' before the movie of his life is about to play out at the end, he's not watching the movie, and the reason he's not watching the movie, he says, 'I don't have to watch it, Dottie, I lived it'," he told Cohen.

"And I think that's prescient here."

In "Open Book", Simpson recalls the final straw in her relationship with Mayer was when he called her "sexual napalm" in an interview with Playboy.

"The guy got on the school intercom and said I was crazy in bed. I didn't accept his apology," she wrote.

"I deleted all his contact information from my phone. I was done with this man in a way I never thought was possible. When he reached out to me, I changed my number and changed my email."

She wrote in the book that Mayer has "publicly apologised" for the comments -- he told The New York Times that he was "far out of touch" in a 2017 interview -- and added that she's grown up since then too.

